Khaya Mthethwa brings worship to fans on Instagram Live
With the country in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, gospel artist and presenter Khaya Mthethwa delivered a message of comfort during this testing time.
While South Africans try to keep positive, many have expressed how being in isolation has dampened their spirits.
Feeling that a moment of worship would do many people good, Mthethwa took to Instagram Live to spread a message of hope.
With a soothing voice, Mthethwa sang songs of praise, with his followers attesting that it was just what they had needed to help lift their spirits.
As the disease continues to wreak havoc worldwide, people have flooded social media with Bible verses, encouraging believers to stand firm in their faith.
However, Mthethwa has been at the forefront of making sure his followers do not get misled by misinformation being spread about the virus, or discouraged by what some people are saying about the pandemic.
Just last week, the gospel singer rubbished people’s suggestions that the coronavirus crisis was because God was angry at the world.
Taking to Twitter, Mthethwa, who is also a pastor, said: “If God is punishing us, why did he punish Jesus. That would then make him unjust! #GodIsNotAngry.” — TimesLIVE