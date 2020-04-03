Khaya Mthethwa brings worship to fans on Instagram Live

With the country in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, gospel artist and presenter Khaya Mthethwa delivered a message of comfort during this testing time.

While South Africans try to keep positive, many have expressed how being in isolation has dampened their spirits.

Feeling that a moment of worship would do many people good, Mthethwa took to Instagram Live to spread a message of hope.

With a soothing voice, Mthethwa sang songs of praise, with his followers attesting that it was just what they had needed to help lift their spirits.