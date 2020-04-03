Here’s the Gallo #Quarantunes playlist to keep you jiving today

Gallo general manager Rob Cowling said the stable wanted to do its bit to help South Africans get through this difficult time of physical distancing, and what better way to do this than with hit songs.

“The idea is to still remain sensitive to the crisis, but show we can be resilient as a society.

“If we can help the process and make it a little more bearable and easier for society through our artists’ music. If it helps people to focus and is a reminder to follow the key recommendations to stay clean and safe, and prevent the spread of the virus, then Gallo has succeeded in trying to do our bit to help.”

To show how committed Gallo is to help make the lockdown period easier for South Africans, songs have been selected for various playlists according to particular themes.

Cowling said: "We have specifically done it like that — and not restricted to a certain platform only — so all fans and music lovers can listen or download on their preferred platform, and no-one is excluded because of using a specific service or device.”

As you count the days to that last day of lockdown, make the isolation period less stressful by finding a playlist that works for you.