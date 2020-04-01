Facebook page provides a bit of lockdown fun

As the Covid-19 nationwide shutdown continues more people are looking for ways to keep their families entertained and with that in mind a new Facebook page called The Lockdown Fun Team is hosting all sorts activities including virtual storytelling.

Theatre personality Rose Cowpar, of the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society, said she created the page after realising that adults might have ways to keep themselves entertained but not so much the children.

“It was literally a day before lockdown and I was thinking it was going to be a nightmare for people with kids, especially trying to keep them entertained, and I imagine parents must be growing grey hairs already with their little ones cooped up at home,” Cowpar said.

Being a mother of grown children she relied on donations for the books she is reading in her efforts to help parents.

“I don’t have small children any more so I put a call out for anyone with storybooks they could give me and a couple of friends gave me some books.

“Once that was sorted out we got started last Saturday,” she said.

Cowpar said she was gradually trying to build the page, get a lot more input from people and have more activities included.

She was working with friends who teach dancing and drama who were also going to be contributing content to the page, she said.

“A friend of mine is on a cruise ship and together with her crew mates they did a video sharing tips on fun things to do while on lockdown, games to play and measures required to fight off the virus, and we will be adding more videos on arts and crafts.”

Cowpar said there would be more activities going live on the Facebook page soon, but that reading was a great start as storytelling could always be linked to the other activities.

“Reading is an activity that can help keep parents and your children’s minds stimulated and so I am doing what I can to help your children broaden their book horizons and stay interested in reading,” she said.

The storytelling sessions go live at 2pm every day and the video is then available to parents who want to watch it with their children later.