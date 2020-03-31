Life’s grand plans change as a result of lockdown

Life isn’t panning out as any of us thought it might. We had plans. Some of us had grand plans, while most of us just wanted to get to the Easter break without a broken budget.

Social media during lockdown (or house arrest, or martial law, depending on your political persuasion) wields more power now than it ever has.

I’ve seen virtual fist fights over the merits, or otherwise, of being allowed to walk your dog or go for a jog.

I’ve felt the helplessness and outrage seep through a Facebook thread about a small-town butcher who, despite having “all the right papers”, was forced to shut his doors when the police came knocking.

Then there are the WhatsApp groups — the fake news and breathless voice notes: modernised alarm bells clanging warnings about imminent doom (it’s like a medieval town crier, but with internet).

And the tannies with their binoculars and phone cameras, training all their energy on their neighbours to see if they’re #stayathome compliant, or #partoftheproblem dissident.

Today, I’m not interested in the merits or otherwise of global government and health directives during times of world crisis.

These directives are what they are, and they’re happening, and people are doing (mostly) what they’re told.

But to the armchair critics, the privileged few, the champagne swiggers, the paid-leave whiners whose coping methodology rests on complaint, spying on friends and an “us versus them” mentality from the depths of cushy suburbia, might I suggest that you consider another viewpoint?

Tebogo Moalusi summed it up best, on the first day of lockdown: “Could it be that the reason township malls are full today is because some people only got paid yesterday or their money is clearing today?

“Could it be that they don’t have the privilege of early salary payment dates or savings to go to the shops by yesterday?

“Could it be that throughout the week, they’ve been racking up working hours so that they can get as much money as possible because in their world, it’s no work no pay?

“Could it be that they knocked off so late in the days of this week, traveling through three taxis, that they could not go to the shops in time?

“Could it be that some people are still not paid and will only have money on the 30th to do basic shopping, hence why we will see this problem persist for a few more days?

“Could it be that the challenges our people face are so deep and complex that Covid-19 is not a priority to them?

“Could it be that your ‘important vs urgent matrix’ is very different to theirs because of certain privileges you have being a suburb-dwelling, employed and middle class citizen?

“Could it be that our middle-class privilege which dominates social media spaces leads you to think that you have superior logic and that people from townships are just downright dumb, irresponsible, illogical and ill disciplined?

“Could it be that there is more to what we see on our TV screens? Could it be? #JustAThought