J'Something reveals how Mi Casa 'lost everything' due to Covid-19

J said the team had invested a lot of capital into the album, which they were hoping to get back through performances and bookings that have since been cancelled.

The singer explained that having to cancel international and local tours hasn't been easy but they were still super grateful to have a loyal fan base that supported them.

“For this album, we had a European tour planned for June and July and they all cancelled. Local album tours planned for April and May all cancelled, and all other shows cancelled/postponed ... we have nothing. But before this sounds super grim ... I wanna let you know that we have you! We have your love and passion, we have your support for the music and to be releasing an album at this time is probably the most daunting thing we’ve ever had to do!”

Despite everything that is happening, the singer said Mi Casa were proud to announce that their latest single, Church Bells, became available for streaming from Friday, March 27.

J'Something also took the time to appreciate and encourage his bandmates and brothers Mo T and Dr. Duda.

Read the heartfelt post below.