WATCH | Kairo is following in mama’s footsteps, becoming a DJ

Proving that she's not just a mood, Kairo has also grown smarter in how she negotiates with her mother when she has to go away for DJ gigs.

Earlier this year, Zinhle revealed that negotiating things with her little star in the making was becoming more difficult as she grows.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “Negotiating things with my child is becoming more difficult the more she grows. Going to work has never been this hard. She is not hearing it these days.”

Previously speaking to The MVP Club, Zinhle explained that she was blessed to be raising such a child like Kairo.

“She's very independent, super-kind, very affectionate, very decisive - more decisive than me. I don't know where she gets it. I'm a new parent so I don't know if we taught her that or whether she came like that.

“She's super-independent and I think the independence comes from how Kiernan and I are just always on the road and always at work.”