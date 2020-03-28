WATCH | Here's how Somizi prepared for lockdown

It's hard to deny that in these times of uncertainty, food has been a source of comfort for many people.

As the nation adjusts to the 21-day lockdown which was implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19, people have turned to binge watching series and eating junk food.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Somizi Mhlongo hit the nail on the head when he shared a light-hearted vid of him devouring a cupcake.

Somgaga said this would be him until April 16.

And, as much as we'd like to shy away from the facts...deep down inside we know this is probably going to be us too!