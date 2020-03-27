Anele Mdoda appeals for peace amid lockdown anxiety -'People show their meltdowns in different ways'
Radio personality Anele Mdoda has appealed for calm and peace amid the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.
SA is on a 21-day lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
In the hours leading up to the lockdown, many flooded social media to share their anxiety about the time ahead.
She urged people to be patient during this time, explaining that people show their pain in different ways.
If you can,just for today and maybe tomorrow, avoid conflict even if you feel you are right. People show their meltdowns in different ways. Everyone is having a tough time, the anxiety and uncertainty is making everyone brittle. Walk away.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 26, 2020