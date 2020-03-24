Simphiwe Dana considers 'gracefully bowing out' after dropping 'Bamako'

Simphiwe Dana fans were left saddened after the songstress revealed that she's contemplating leaving the music industry after she drops her much-anticipated album Bamako.

The Ndiredi hitmaker explained to TshisaLIVE that the matter was not a fixed decision yet and was still under consideration.

"I am seriously considering it. It's just ... sometimes finance wise this career is just not sustainable. The instability gives me anxiety because I am a single mother. I'm also the kind of person who puts 120% of myself into everything I do and particularly my music, that means I don't have as much time to take on other work or diversify. There's no space to do much else but I am working on a concept that could potentially give me more financial stability," Simphiwe said.

In the now-deleted tweets, the musician said she intended not to learn the hard way, like her musical idols Busi Mhlongo and Miriam Makeba did, about the lack of regard the industry (particularly) in South Africa has for its artists.

"It's important for us to know our history. I will not die like Busi Mhlongo or Miriam Makeba. Let me opt out now and find other avenues to take care of my progeny. I've given it my best. South Africa eats her children," she said.