Riky Rick thinks some good can come out of coronavirus outbreak

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of his Cotton Fest earlier this year, Riky said he plans to be more selective about where he performs going forward.

The rapper said he wanted to choose what he felt like doing, rather than being pushed to do something that made him unhappy.

“We have still limited ourselves ... We don't do club shows, we don't perform in clubs ... We pick and choose what we want to do, [rather] than what we are forced to do,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I came to a realisation that money is not the most important thing. The most important thing is sanity and your freedom. I didn't become an artist to be a slave for people or perform at places I didn't want to perform at.”

Riky explained that the secret to not letting his anxiety get the better of him was to learn to acknowledge his issues and make time for himself.

“It's very important to give yourself attention. It's good to recognise that you're not balanced and try to find out the reasons how you can live a balanced life. I think I've been taking steps on how to live a balanced life as best as I can.”