'This just got real': SA responds to Covid-19 lockdown

Millions of South Africans tuned into President Cyril Ramaphosa's televised address to the nation on Monday night as he announced a 21-day lockdown, effective from midnight on March 26, to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Ramaphosa said the next few days were crucial for SA as officials tackled the virus.

He said the decision was made after the government had seen the effect of the virus on other countries across the world.