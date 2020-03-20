Virus won’t stop SA’s TV shows

Several international TV series including Trevor Noah and Wendy Williams' shows have suspended production indefinitely because of Covid-19.

But local TV shows have yet to halt production despite strict precautionary measures instituted in response to the coronavirus outbreak that include social distancing.

The SABC said yesterday that none of its TV productions had stopped filming.

However, the public broadcaster said a number of upcoming shows in pre-production and scheduled to start shooting next month would be delayed.

"At present, no active productions have experienced any Covid-19 cases, thus there is no shutdown of these active productions," acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

"It must be noted that the SABC has a few productions that should have gone into production next month and the productions requiring live studio audiences and performances have been postponed.