SA Fashion Week shows will go on despite Covid-19 - online that is

On March 14, AFI cancelled the third and final day of live presentations at Fashion Week Cape Town. Ticket holders were refunded and the scheduled runway shows went ahead without an audience. Instead they were streamed via social media.

SAFW will be taking a similar approach and, for the first time in its 23-year history, the fashion marketing company will be hosting a digital-only event.

SAFW CEO Lucilla Booyzen said the company had been rethinking the future of Fashion Week — and considering doing a digital migration — before the government issued strict coronavirus regulations banning mass events.

That's partially because Booyzen was concerned that fashion weeks were becoming less about the designers' collections and more about who was in attendance at the shows.

“Rather than spending lots of money and having big venues, we were looking at new ways of showing collections.”