The Twitter fashion police weighs in on Lasizwe's 'baby bump' at #DSTVMVCA
Comedian Lasizwe became the talk of the town after he stepped out at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in a puffed black dress and a 'fake baby bump'.
The fake bump, which many believe hinted at him “birthing” a new chapter, turned heads and got the streets talking.
Rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo left social media users drooling as she oozed sex appeal in a revealing number.
Boity's boobs deserve thier own Twitter n Instagram account. In fact they should have thier own award ceremony ??♀️#DSTVMVCA #boity pic.twitter.com/WPm2BUkbUV— Black Queen (@blackqueenrsa) March 14, 2020
TV personality Lunga Shabalala failed to impress with his zipper jacket look.
DJ Zinhle was a real winner, looking hella royal in a rose gold outfit and orange train.
#DSTVMVCA— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 14, 2020
Dress: @scalodesigner
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Hair: @thesanhair
Photograpghy: @donkat_seles pic.twitter.com/ZslzRXnePA
While Somizi won the creative award for hitting the carpet in a huge hat and colourful gas mask.
Pearl Modiadie also impressed in a white dress with elaborate detail, showing that class still reigns in 2020.
What did we ever do to Pearl Modiadie mara guys?— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
She always just... wow? #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/znNld0WYfz