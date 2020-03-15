Relishing Rio the restorer

It’s the city of Carnival; of street parties and festivities of a scale that only the Brazilians can concoct.

And, though it is probably the best party you will ever attend, there are so many reasons to visit Rio de Janeiro besides Carnival.

With easily five million people descending on this South American city each year, it’s even possibly better for some of us to visit Rio outside of Carnival season.

Whatever your appetite, here are my 13 top reasons to get your derriere, whatever its shape, size or age (see point 7) to Rio.