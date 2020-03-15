Leisure

Relishing Rio the restorer

By Dorette de Swardt - 15 March 2020
The Carnival city boasts everything from gorgeous golden beaches to tropical forests, scintillating city-scapes, non-stop partying and friendly, laid-back locals
The Carnival city boasts everything from gorgeous golden beaches to tropical forests, scintillating city-scapes, non-stop partying and friendly, laid-back locals
Image: SUPPLIED

It’s the city of Carnival; of street parties and festivities of a scale that only the Brazilians can concoct.

And, though it is probably the best party you will ever attend, there are so many reasons to visit Rio de Janeiro besides Carnival.

With easily five million people descending on this South American city each year, it’s even possibly better for some of us to visit Rio outside of Carnival season.

Whatever your appetite, here are my 13 top reasons to get your derriere, whatever its shape, size or age (see point 7) to Rio.

Rio's famous Christ the Redeemer statue is 38m high
Rio's famous Christ the Redeemer statue is 38m high
Image: SUPPLIED

1. Christ the Redeemer

Rio’s iconic statue that watches over the city from the top of Corcovado mountain. Whether you’re religious or not, it’s a magnificent structure to see and the views from Corcovado are incredible.

2. Sugarloaf Mountain

Another famous Rio peak, Sugarloaf Mountain (Pão de Açúcar) stands 396m above the harbour and has some of the most magical sunsets.

3. Rock climbing

Speaking of Sugarloaf and Corcovado, why not take the alternative, more exhilarating route up these peaks? With these and many other peaks, Rio and surrounds offer some great climbing opportunities. If clinging to rock is not your thing, there are also hiking routes to take.

A cableway takes you to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain
A cableway takes you to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain
Image: SUPPLIED
Rio de Janeiro is a rock climber's paradise with a good variety of world-class routes
Rio de Janeiro is a rock climber's paradise with a good variety of world-class routes
Image: SUPPLIED

4. Caipirinhas

Rio’s national cocktail. If neither points one, two nor three interests you, this should!

Rum on ice with lime and sugar may not sound like a deal maker but believe me, you’ll be back for more. Nothing cools down a warm Rio day more than a caipirinha, which can be bought just about everywhere. Disclaimer: these are to be consumed slowly. The story goes a bit like that of tequila — one caipirinha, two caipirinha, three caipirinha, floor.

Tijuca is all that is left of the Atlantic rainforest that once surrounded Rio de Janeiro
Tijuca is all that is left of the Atlantic rainforest that once surrounded Rio de Janeiro
Image: SUPPLIED

5. Tijuca

Tijuca is argued by some to be the largest urban forest in the world, wrapping itself around the city like a big hug (something you’ll need after too many caipirinhas).

The forest was declared a national park in the 1960s, and offers walking and hiking, trail running and mountain biking opportunities, swims in waterfalls and magnificent views of the city.

6. Beaches

From sexy Ipanema and Lebblon beaches to the world-famous Copacabana and lesser-known Red beach. Take your pick, arrive early and enjoy Rio’s sublime sandy shores.

7. Body positivity and inclusivity

The joke goes that there is only one bikini size on sale in Rio, and it fits all. And that is one of the best things about the city. People of all shapes, sizes and ages have fun without judgment or reservations. Rio teaches you to love your body shape and to just end all the body shaming already.

Speaking of love, the general atmosphere of LGBTQ inclusivity is inspiring!

Armação dos Buzios is a Brazilian resort with numerous beaches set on a peninsula east of Rio
Armação dos Buzios is a Brazilian resort with numerous beaches set on a peninsula east of Rio
Image: SUPPLIED
Rio's fiestas are world renowned
Rio's fiestas are world renowned
Image: SUPPLIED

8. Buzios and other boozy island experiences

The islands around Rio make for easy day escapes. Or take a trip to upscale resort Buzios for a day of party-boat fun, with swimming, snorkelling, drinks, slides from the boat into the ocean, music and even a little braai on the boat included.

9. Fiestas

As is clear from Carnival, Rio knows how to party and that is not reserved only for Carnival season.

The intricately adorned staircase in Lapa is one of Rio's most famous landmarks
The intricately adorned staircase in Lapa is one of Rio's most famous landmarks
Image: SUPPLIED

10. Iconic Instagram moments

Lapa stairs, the historical Santa Theresa neighbourhood, the Lagoa, Parqe Large, beautiful views, beautiful streets, beautiful beach moments. This place will uplift your Insta feed in a jiffy.

The Jardim Botânico do Rio de Janeiro was founded in 1808 and has an incredible diversity of Brazilian and foreign flora
The Jardim Botânico do Rio de Janeiro was founded in 1808 and has an incredible diversity of Brazilian and foreign flora
Image: SUPPLIED

11. Botanical garden

The Jardim Botânico do Rio de Janeiro was founded in the early 1800s and is a little natural paradise just waiting to be visited. Travellers, botanists, photographers, nature lovers ... rejoice!

There's nothing plain about sailing in Rio
There's nothing plain about sailing in Rio
Image: SUPPLIED

12. Sailing

With its mountains, beaches and sunsets, sailing around Rio is the perfect way to see all three. Visitors can book sunset sailing tours and enjoy caipirinhas and snacks while cruising around the shores of the city.

13. Museum of Tomorrow

Someone once said you can’t know where you are going if you don’t know where you came from.

The Museum of Tomorrow attempts to bring the past, present and future together through incredible exhibitions and Augmented Realty experiences. Visitors are taken on a ride from the start of time in space all the way through to modern-day life and even with some predictions of what the future may be.

The Museum of Tomorrow is a futuristic science museum next to the waterfront at Rio's Pier Maua
The Museum of Tomorrow is a futuristic science museum next to the waterfront at Rio's Pier Maua
Image: SUPPLIED

Latest Videos

Coronavirus: President Ramaphosa Nation address, 15 March 2020
Josia Thugwane - South Africa's golden boy

Most Read

X