Felicia Mabuza-Suttle: When will a woman become president of SA?
As the leading female candidates in the 2020 US elections pulled out of the race, SA-born TV talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle asked when SA would be ready for a female president.
Felicia took to social media to reflect on women leaders in politics, as Elizabeth Warren withdrew her bid for the White House.
“When will a woman become president in the US or even in my country, SA? In celebration of International Women's Day [on Sunday], let's ensure that every woman and especially every little girl should know that, yes, they can become president.”
She said it was a long fight and, quoting Warren, said women would continue to persist until they reached their goal.
Felicia has always encouraged young women to follow their dreams, telling her followers earlier this year that, growing up, she always dreamed about becoming educated and making an impact in the world.
“I use to stand at that gate and daydream about getting an education, being somebody, and making a difference in the lives of others. Proud to say those dreams did come true.
“To the little girl and boy growing up in those dusty streets of the townships and rural areas, do not give up on your dream. Remember, no-one and nothing should stop you from realising your dream.”