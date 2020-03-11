Win tickets to Gino’s truth-stretching new show

S’trues Bob, nobody spins a great yarn like Gino Fabbri — genuine!

So says Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings as Port Elizabeth comedian Fabbri launches his new comedy Fabbricated at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm.

Poking fun at a society which apparently can no longer tell fact from varnished fiction, Fabbri will introduce his audience to a fresh slew of fabricators who can’t seem to avoid stretching the truth to breaking point.

According to Hemmings, “tall stories, giant fibs, interactive songs, audiovisual hilarity, fast-paced one-liners, ingenious banter and a rocking new drum finale” are just some of the surprises in store.

Every alternate year, Fabbri launches a new show featuring fresh characters and some old favourites with new stories to tell.

Previous successful comedies include The Greatest (and Only) Show Ever to Tour a Town, Laugh Lines, A Whole Lotta Laughs, Funny Galore, Completely Nuts and Toast.

This outing is hosted by Justin Credible, a snake-oil salesman with a Baron Munchhausen-styled gift of the gab.

Hemmings said audiences would also meet Sundelda’s henpecked husband Manuel, hippie Lentil Visagie and an undertaker with a macabre sense of humour.

Event co-ordinator Lejeandrevonne Rensburg will be on hand to offer relationship advice while Fabbri’s popular rule-bound cop, Helmut Rampspoed, adds another chapter to his diary of linguistic and traffic misfortunes.

Popular old man Jack, who featured in previous Ian Von Memerty collaborations, Common and Class and Unleashed, returns for some more disgruntled laughs.

Hemmings added that plenty of music, a new drum medley and a surprise new Evolution of Walks are just a few of the ingredients in this musical comedy.

Tickets are available through Quicket at R140, or R130 for bookings of six or more.

Tickets are also available through Wendy on 082-661-6921.

WIN

Six lucky readers of The Herald can win double tickets to the show.

To enter, SMS FABBRICATED, followed by FRIDAY or SATURDAY depending on which night you would like to attend the show, to 41893. Free minutes do not apply and errors will be billed.

The cut-off for entries is midday Friday and the winners’ tickets will be available for collection at the door from 6.30pm.