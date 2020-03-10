IN PICTURES | Meghan Markle's last day as a royal

In January, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to step back as senior royals. This announcement caused a stir on social media, resulting in the creation of the hashtag #Megxit.

Yesterday marked Meghan and Prince Harry's final engagement as members of the royal family when they attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The couple will formally renounce their royal titles on the 31st of March, and are expected to return to Canada to lead "normal" lives.

The last of their royal days have been nothing short of fashionable. The couple wore matching outfits at the final royal engagement, as well as on events leading up to the Commonwealth Day services.

Here is what they wore: