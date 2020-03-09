Meet your street vendor, Renaldo Olifant

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Nine years.

What time do you get to work? 5am.

Do you have regular customers? Yes.

How did you come to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? It allows me to be independent and look after my family.

What is the most important thing to you? My family.

What are your hobbies? Watching sport.

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes.

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes.

What is your favorite section of The Herald? The sports section.

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? Sometimes the attitudes of customers affect me as some people are rude.

Who is your favourite sports team? The SA cricket and rugby teams.

What is your favorite food? Takeaways.