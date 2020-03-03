British organist to perform at Feather Market

The Feather Market Organ Society will presents its second organ recital of 2020 on the grand organ of the Feather Market Centre on Wednesday at 1pm.

The recital will be performed by internationally known British organist Hubert Best.

Best grew up in SA and studied at Rhodes University, and later at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

He was also an organist for various British cathedrals.

This, at the same time as practising as an attorney in Sweden and England.

The varied programme, lasting 50 minutes, will include well-known works by Bach, Liszt, Boёllmann and Vierne.

Admission is R45 with tickets for pensioners costing R 40.

Entry is free for scholars and students.

Inquiries: Albert Troskie at 082-726-9595.