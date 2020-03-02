Glowing reviews for Queen Sono cast & storyline: 'Can they start shooting more seasons already?'
Queen Sono, the first ever Netflix-commissioned African series, is making waves locally and internationally as fans praise its storyline and cast.
The show follows the work of the fictional SA spy agency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the life of the star character and secret agent, Queen Sono, played by Pearl Thusi.
While battling international criminals, Queen also faces the pressure of having to avenge the death of her struggle icon mother, Safiya Sono, who was assassinated during the apartheid era.
Local actors including Chi Mhende, Mbali Mlotshwa and Loyiso Madinga and director and executive producer Kagiso Lediga, among others, continue to bask in the positive reviews as the local and global audiences share their reactions to the series via social media.
The six-part show was shot in different parts of the African continent and launched on Friday.
If Pearl's tweets on the show's performance are anything to go by, Queen Sono is doing pretty well.
QUEEN SONO is NUMBER 1 in Kenya and South Africa... !!!!— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) March 1, 2020
Let us know how we’re doing in your country!!! ❤️
Here's what fans have had to say:
Queen Sono is too too much... @PearlThusi well f*** done ??????❤️— MAJOR LEAGUE. (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) March 1, 2020
Queen Sono is sooooooo good, I’m obsessed. @PearlThusi and everyone involved snapped ??? it’s brilliant! #QueenSono #QueenSonoNetflix pic.twitter.com/E4tnLSsq6K— The Birds & The Brees (@sirachafierce) March 2, 2020
I want season 2 of #QueenSono now ??this is sooo good...yhu @PearlThusi did them things?? pic.twitter.com/7lcxVckplS— MaDlamini (@SinazoMaseko) March 2, 2020
#QueenSono was so good! I can't believe they ended the season like that. I was watching the end of the last episode at 6am, like "Where's the next episode?!" #QueenSonoNetflix— Amanda WallerPM (@FroRezzy) March 2, 2020
#QueenSono I'm American and I love this show, storytelling, characters and scenery. South Africa is definitely on my bucket list!!— NotoriousB.I.G.Data (@LeroyWilliamsJr) March 1, 2020
Chi Mhende is giving me Viola Davis vibes on Queen Sono and I’m loving it ? #QueenSono pic.twitter.com/Qg7tQiTDh4— Percykins ? (@ndhlovu_percy) March 1, 2020
Who is this woman from Queen Sono on Netflix ?! ?? pic.twitter.com/P3X5q7qyYn— Tony (@KingDtony) March 1, 2020
@PearlThusi I don’t care what you think your plans are for the next few weeks, but top priority is to continue shooting #QueenSono. What are we supposed to watch for the few days? Huh??! Damn, it’s hot. ? ??#HotOffTheBlock #QueenSonoNetflix— Samuel M. Molahloe (@smolahloe) March 1, 2020
May the powers that be please start working on seasons two to season ten of #QueenSono. It's the best thing I've watched in a long time ❤️— Owen Dzwairo (@Owen_Millions) March 2, 2020