WATCH | Trevor Noah takes shots at US President Donald Trump's response to coronavirus

SA comedian Trevor Noah has taken shots at US President Donald Trump's response to the deadly coronavirus.

The virus, which has been given the official name COVID-19, has claimed close to 2,800 lives with about 83,000 infections worldwide.

Speaking on his award-winning The Daily Show, Trevor joked that the virus was the “worst global pandemic since Baby Shark”, before taking shots at Trump's efforts to deal with the outbreak in the US.

Trevor also took a dig at US vice-president Mike Pence, saying he was a good choice as the man to lead the US response.

“Pence has a lot of experience in this. He's been quarantining himself from women all his life,” said Trevor.

