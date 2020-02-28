WATCH | How to make crunchy chip-crumbed fish, three ways

To serve:

Coleslaw

Boiled baby potatoes

Lemon wedges

Tartare sauce

Method:

Place the chips in a resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a bowl. Place the beaten egg and flour in separate bowls. Coat the defrosted fish in flour, dip in egg and coat in the chip crumb. Repeat the flour, egg and crumb dipping process until all the fish has been coated. Place the cooking oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Once small bubbles start to form, place fillets in the hot oil and shallow-fry until golden and crispy. Place on paper towel to absorb excess oil. Serve the fried fish with the coleslaw, boiled baby potatoes, lemon wedges and tartare sauce.

2. BAKED FRUIT CHUTNEY CHIP-CRUMBED FISH NUGGETS

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 bag crinkle-cut fruit chutney chips

1 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 x 450g box Sea Harvest Frozen Hake Medallions, defrosted and cut into even-sized nuggets (four nuggets per medallion)