WATCH | How to make crunchy chip-crumbed fish, three ways
1. FRIED SALT AND VINEGAR CHIP-CRUMBED FISH FILLETS
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 bag crinkle-cut salt and vinegar chips
1 cup flour
2 eggs, beaten
1 x 500g box Sea Harvest Frozen Hake Fillets, defrosted
1 ½ cups cooking oil
To serve:
Coleslaw
Boiled baby potatoes
Lemon wedges
Tartare sauce
Method:
- Place the chips in a resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a bowl.
- Place the beaten egg and flour in separate bowls.
- Coat the defrosted fish in flour, dip in egg and coat in the chip crumb. Repeat the flour, egg and crumb dipping process until all the fish has been coated.
- Place the cooking oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Once small bubbles start to form, place fillets in the hot oil and shallow-fry until golden and crispy. Place on paper towel to absorb excess oil.
- Serve the fried fish with the coleslaw, boiled baby potatoes, lemon wedges and tartare sauce.
2. BAKED FRUIT CHUTNEY CHIP-CRUMBED FISH NUGGETS
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 bag crinkle-cut fruit chutney chips
1 cup flour
2 eggs, beaten
1 x 450g box Sea Harvest Frozen Hake Medallions, defrosted and cut into even-sized nuggets (four nuggets per medallion)
To serve:
Tomato sauce
Peas
Thickly cut potato wedges, baked
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Place the chips in a resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a bowl.
- Place the beaten egg and flour in separate bowls.
- Coat the defrosted fish in flour, dip in egg and coat in the chip crumb. Repeat the flour, egg and crumb dipping process until all the fish has been coated.
- Place the nuggets on a greased baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and crispy. Serve with tomato sauce, peas and baked potato wedges.
3. FRIED SPICY TORTILLA CHIP-CRUMBED FISH STRIPS
Serves: 4
1 bag crinkle-cut spicy tortilla chips
1 cup flour
2 eggs, beaten
1 x 500g box Sea Harvest Frozen Hake Fillets, defrosted and sliced into strips
3 cups cooking oil
To serve:
Mayonnaise
Method:
- Place the chips in a resealable bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a bowl.
- Place the beaten egg and flour in separate bowls.
- Coat the defrosted fish in flour, dip in egg and coat in the chip crumb. Repeat the flour, egg and crumb dipping process until all the fish has been coated.
- Place the cooking oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Once small bubbles start to form, place the fish strips in the hot oil and shallow-fry until golden and crispy. Place on paper towel to absorb excess oil.
- Serve the fried fish in a basket with the mayonnaise.