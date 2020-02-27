Artist examines role of red clay in East Cape culture

The ArtEC Community Art Centre will host a presentation entitled “Clay-Ming our Inheritance” from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday evening.

The session is part of a series of presentations called Birdstreet Sessions which provide a platform for various artists, confident in their subjects and fields of experience, to further their aims by educating, facilitating and developing art in the Eastern Cape.

Areas covered in these sessions range from ideas, processes and techniques through to trends, sources, philosophies and new directions in painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, photography and glassmaking.

The theme of the presentation is red clay and its connection to the history of the Xhosa and Khoisan tribes.

Port Elizabeth’s Buzwe Ngcayisa will present a talk on how red clay was used to forge and sustain constructive relationships between the Khoisan and the Xhosa people in prehistoric times.

The presentation will reflect on the beauty and feasibility of the relationship between these indigenous inhabitants of the Eastern Cape in order for the current generation to understand how the material forms an intricate part of their heritage.

The presentation will take place at the Bird Street ArtEC Gallery from 5pm to 7pm.