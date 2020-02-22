How climate change is transforming wildlife holidays
From June to October, just yards off the Western Cape, it is common to see southern right whales and their calves basking on the surface or breaching.
In 2018, more than 1,000 were counted in an aerial survey by the Whale Unit of the University of Pretoria’s Mammal Research Institute — a record. But in 2019 only 200 were spotted along the same stretch of coast...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.