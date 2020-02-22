Have wildlife documentaries spoilt the safari experience?

In a world where TV makes animal A-listers available for our viewing pleasure, reality can disappoint — so how do we manage expectations?

Oh please. Not another hyena! Briefly, the cluster of vehicles raised your hopes.

But now, as your safari guide pulls over to watch the scavenger tucking into an impala carcass, you lower your camera and sink back down with a sigh.

Disappointed? Surely you should be delighted. Here you are in the African bush, with this animal so close you can count its whiskers.

It’s a thrilling moment, a privilege. And yet, over the noisy crunching of bone, you’re silently cursing your misfortune.

There’s nothing wrong with hyenas, of course.

But you’ve been on safari for three days and this is hardly your first.

The problem with this particular hyena is that it’s not a leopard.

That elusive cat — the biggest prize on your wish list — continues to give you the slip. And time is starting to run out.

It doesn’t help when your guide explains that this impala was, in fact, killed by a leopard.

Neither did it help earlier to find the tracks of a different leopard that had passed unseen through your camp last night.

If only your guide had turned left along the river loop. If only you’d been here last week.

If only you’d gone to Kenya instead of Tanzania. If only ...