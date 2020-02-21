Peugeot launches one ton bakkie, and it's coming to SA

Peugeot has unveiled a one ton bakkie that is expected to go on sale in SA next year to take on the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

Known as the Landtrek, the pickup is based on a Kaicheng F70 one tonner, in a collaboration with China's Changan.

The Peugeot will be built first in China and later in South America.

The Landtrek won't be sold in Europe and is aimed at emerging markets. It will initially be launched in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, including SA, before being rolled out to other regions.

The Landtrek will be available in single cab, double cab and chassis cab versions, selling in workhorse and leisure derivatives.

Peugeot says the bakkie will have a length of 5.33m for the double cab version and 5.39m for the single cab, all with a width of 1.92m.

Along with a payload of up to 1.2 tons and up to 3.5 ton towing capacity, the French bakkie is claimed to have the largest load box in the segment, with 1.22m between the wheel arches that's able to load two Euro-pallets in the double cab versions.

The loading area is illuminated with LEDs and has a 12-volt socket for powering accessories.