Peugeot launches one ton bakkie, and it's coming to SA
Peugeot has unveiled a one ton bakkie that is expected to go on sale in SA next year to take on the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.
Known as the Landtrek, the pickup is based on a Kaicheng F70 one tonner, in a collaboration with China's Changan.
The Peugeot will be built first in China and later in South America.
The Landtrek won't be sold in Europe and is aimed at emerging markets. It will initially be launched in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, including SA, before being rolled out to other regions.
The Landtrek will be available in single cab, double cab and chassis cab versions, selling in workhorse and leisure derivatives.
Peugeot says the bakkie will have a length of 5.33m for the double cab version and 5.39m for the single cab, all with a width of 1.92m.
Along with a payload of up to 1.2 tons and up to 3.5 ton towing capacity, the French bakkie is claimed to have the largest load box in the segment, with 1.22m between the wheel arches that's able to load two Euro-pallets in the double cab versions.
The loading area is illuminated with LEDs and has a 12-volt socket for powering accessories.
The modularity of the rear bench seat is unique in the one ton segment, with the possibility of folding the backrest in a 60/40 split.
There will be rear-wheel drive and 4x4 versions available, with a maximum ground clearance of 235mm.
The 4x4 will offer a transfer case with high and low range, and the rear differential is equipped with an automatically activating eLocker system to provide extra traction when one wheel spins.
Customers will have a choice of 155kW/320Nm 2.4-litre petrol or 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre turbodiesel derivatives.
The turbodiesels are available in six-speed manual, with the petrol versions offering a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.
The Landtrek has reportedly racked up two million kilometres of testing.
Styling-wise it incorporates Peugeot's vertical grille featuring the lion in the centre and vertical LED light signatures (depending on the version).
The modern interior features a two-spoke steering wheel echoing that of the Peugeot 3008 and a high-definition infotainment system inspired by that of the brand's flagship vehicle, the Peugeot 508.
Safety is ensured by six airbags, stability control, and (in the higher versions) land departure warning.
Cameras facilitate manoeuvring both in town and on the road. An off-road camera and 360° vision support the driver when negotiating obstacles or narrow trails.
Peugeot will make the bakkie available with more than 40 accessories including running boards, thermoformed body protection, hard top glass, and chrome roll bar.