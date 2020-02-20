Lewis Hamilton gushes over Springboks, says it's an 'honour' to meet the 'legendary team'

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says meeting the “legendary Springbok team” was an honour, after posing with some of the team's members

The six-time champion scooped the World Sportsman of the Year award, while the Boks were crowned Team of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany, on Monday.

TimesLIVE reported that Hamilton shared the title with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, the first footballer to win the award. It was also the first time in the event's 20-year history that there was a tied decision.