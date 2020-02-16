WATCH | Zozibini bumping into an old classmate is the cutest thing you will see today

Many of us may avoid our old classmates like the plague if we see them in public, but Miss Universe was over the moon this week when she met some of her former school friends.

Zozibini Tunzi was visiting her former primary school, Canaan Academy in Dutywa, Eastern Cape, on Monday, as part of her homecoming tour.

She spoke to pupils and shared snaps with some of the school's grade ones.

But one of the cutest moments was when Zozi met some of her friends from grade one, about 15 years ago.

In a video, Zozi went into full-on stan mode as she excitedly hugged her former classmates.