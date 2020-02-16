DJ Zinhle’s 'Umlilo' inspired this church sermon

You get famous songs, and then you get "quoted in a sermon" famous songs.

DJ Zinhle's track Umlilo was a massive hit in 2019, even winning Song of the Year.

The song, which features Mvzzle and Rethabile, still won't let the people breathe in 2020 and was recently quoted during a sermon.

In a video shared on social media this week, a preacher is seen encouraging the congregation to listen to DJ Zinhle on the song, later busting a move as she bursts into song.