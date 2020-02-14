Somizi: 'We are going to have our third wedding in Italy'

Yoh! Talk about being different, Somizi and hubby Mohale are going to have a third wedding, and this time it'll be in Italy.

The couple made a guest appearance on Metro FM's Morning Flava breakfast show on Friday morning to talk about all thing love on Valentine's Day.

It's been just a couple of weeks since they celebrated their extravagant “red bottoms only” white wedding, but Somizi and Mohale are planning on celebrating their love even more.

During the interview, the flamboyant media personality revealed that he and Mohale were investing in a new home and had plans to jet off on their honeymoon to Coachella and Dubai in April.

“We decided not to go on honeymoon now because we are investing in a new home. We will only be honeymooning in April, we are going to Dubai and Coachella. We are planning our third wedding in July, on Mohale's birthday, in Italy.

“And we are inviting anyone who can afford to come.”

Somizi explained that their wedding special, which will air on Showmax on February 24, will be a four-part special that shows them go through their traditional preparations to their glamorous white wedding.

“You are going to see the gap in how we did the stuff. We went in and did it properly.”

Shortly after their extravagant white wedding, SomG shared that he and Mohale knew the “unplugged” part of their wedding wouldn't make their celebrity guests happy, but it was mainly for them to engage and embrace the moments shared at the wedding.

He shared on Instagram why he wanted no phones at his wedding.

“When we decided to tell our wedding guests, via invites, that there would be no phones or cameras allowed beyond the venue gates, I'm sure most of them had a mini heart attack, thinking how they're gonna get through the day without their phones.”

However, he and Mohale gifted all their guests with instant cameras to capture special memories for themselves.

“The venue was too exquisite for the guests not to take any pics.

“The main reason for that was so that people could engage with each other, enjoy every moment with their naked eyes, but also for us as grooms to have exclusive privacy of our day until everyone can get to witness it on Showmax.”