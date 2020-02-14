Jozi goes crazy for Miss Universe Zozibini
People crowded the streets of Johannesburg to get a glimpse of SA’s sweetheart Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe’s homecoming victory parade on Thursday morning.
Tunzi started the Johannesburg leg of the parade at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, stopping in Braamfontein, Marshalltown, and the Joburg CBD.
TshisaLIVE was outside the Maslow Hotel, capturing the atmosphere as excited fans of Tunzi anxiously waited to see her board the bus.
As stylish as ever, Tunzi finally appeared from inside the hotel and had everyone in awe of her beauty. Everyone wanted a pic with her.
Miss Universe #ZozibiniTunzi boarding the city tour bus ahead of her parade in Johannesburg ? ? . pic.twitter.com/ZLMoKFepoc— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Mpho Masekwameng was in the crowd to welcome Miss Universe and said she was excited to finally see Tunzi in person.
She said how much she loved what Miss Universe stood for and how she wanted women to “take up space”.
This is how excited Mpho is to see #ZozibiniTunzi: pic.twitter.com/zAeHFUC2M1— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Excited at just having seen Tunzi, Nomfundo Masilela said Miss Universe continued to inspire her every day.
#ZozibiniTunzi continues to inspire the nation just like she inspires Nomfundo pic.twitter.com/J2ZIWBNIZC— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Tunzi won the hotly contested Miss Universe title on December 8 in Atlanta, US.
Speaking on her homecoming, Tunzi earlier said: “There is no place like home. No place like SA.
“I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”
Tunz waved to the crowd standing outside the hotel, before her bus commenced on its route.
To make sure that the tour went smoothly, the Metro Police were in place to ease traffic congestion in certain areas of the city. — TimesLIVE
This is what happened on the streets of Johannesburg during the tour:
A WHOLE Miss Universe #ZozibiniTunzi is doing her Johannesburg parade this morning. Have you spotted the bus she’s in yet? pic.twitter.com/0KTJ2QMa6J— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Miss Universe #ZozibiniTunzi warming waving to the crowd standing outside The Maslow Hotel, Sandton pic.twitter.com/CgetQOY5uI— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
And... she’s off. #ZozibiniTunzi has started her Johannesburg parade— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
?? pic.twitter.com/D58L46ZYs0
Crowd waving goodbye to #ZozibiniTunzi as she leaves to start her parade... ?? pic.twitter.com/eZuqWpjVj4— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
WATCH | #ZozibiniTunzi waves to fans in the streets of Sandton ??? pic.twitter.com/STagYu0837— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
WATCH | #ZozibiniTunzi is joined by Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on the parade pic.twitter.com/40fvv7ULmh— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
When we see the haters we just— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
... #zozibinitunzi pic.twitter.com/OD8yfNr1ym
Fans even climbed building to greet queen #ZozibiniTunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/hoF9p9RJzL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans rush to greet #zozibinitunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/K6YKEpNq8S— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans gather to greet #zozibinitunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/K6YKEpNq8S pic.twitter.com/AJu3g4kLjD— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans rush to greet #zozibinitunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/K6YKEpNq8S pic.twitter.com/xGTmA1PF23— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020
Fans pack the streets of Joburg to greet queen #ZozibiniTunzi during her Joburg parade pic.twitter.com/0boBtkLTyd— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 13, 2020