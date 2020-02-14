Jozi goes crazy for Miss Universe Zozibini

People crowded the streets of Johannesburg to get a glimpse of SA’s sweetheart Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe’s homecoming victory parade on Thursday morning.

Tunzi started the Johannesburg leg of the parade at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, stopping in Braamfontein, Marshalltown, and the Joburg CBD.

TshisaLIVE was outside the Maslow Hotel, capturing the atmosphere as excited fans of Tunzi anxiously waited to see her board the bus.

As stylish as ever, Tunzi finally appeared from inside the hotel and had everyone in awe of her beauty. Everyone wanted a pic with her.