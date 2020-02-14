Leisure

Jozi goes crazy for Miss Universe Zozibini

By Masego Seemela - 14 February 2020
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi paraded in Johannesburg yesterday
OUR QUEEN: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi paraded in Johannesburg yesterday
Image: MISS SA/ SUPPLIED

People crowded the streets of Johannesburg to get a glimpse of SA’s sweetheart Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe’s homecoming victory parade on Thursday morning.

Tunzi started the Johannesburg leg of the parade at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, stopping in Braamfontein, Marshalltown, and the Joburg CBD.

TshisaLIVE was outside the Maslow Hotel,  capturing the atmosphere as excited fans of Tunzi anxiously waited to see her board the bus.

As stylish as ever, Tunzi finally appeared from inside the hotel and had everyone in awe of her beauty. Everyone wanted a pic with her.

Mpho Masekwameng was in the crowd to welcome Miss Universe and said she was excited to finally see Tunzi  in person.

She said how much she loved what Miss Universe stood for and how she wanted women to “take up space”.  

Excited at just having seen Tunzi, Nomfundo Masilela said Miss Universe continued to inspire her every day.

Tunzi won the hotly contested Miss Universe title on December 8 in Atlanta, US.

Speaking on her homecoming, Tunzi earlier said: “There is no place like home. No place like SA.

“I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”

Tunz waved to the crowd standing outside the hotel, before her bus commenced on its route.

To make sure that the tour went smoothly, the Metro Police were in place to ease traffic congestion in certain areas of the city.  — TimesLIVE

This is what happened on the streets of Johannesburg during the tour:

Latest Videos

[LIVE] #SONA2020 formal proceeding and President Ramaphosa's speech
Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber

Most Read

X