Isuzu delivers automatics for the people
REM’s 1992 Automatic For The People album was one of the rock band’s biggest successes, and Isuzu may be hoping for similar feats from its newly-enhanced D-Max line up of bakkies.
The brand’s high-spec LX 3.0 turbodiesel models have been available in automatic guise for some time, but now buyers of the more affordable 2.5 turbo diesels get two-pedalled convenience for the first time.
The range has been expanded in SA with five new automatic models, complementing the existing five-speed manual derivatives available in two- and four-wheel drive.
Variants that get the new five-speed auto transmission are the lifestyle-oriented D-Max 250 X-Rider Double Cab, the mid-range D-Max 250 LE, the workhorse-oriented D-Max 250 Hi-Ride, and the D-Max 250 Hi-Ride 4x2 Extended Cab.
Also new to the Double Cab range is a 3.0l turbodiesel Hi-Ride derivative with a six-speed automatic gearbox, as a cheaper alternative to the existing high-spec D-Max 3.0 LX versions.
The new auto models reflects an upswing in demand for two-pedalled bakkies in recent years, says Dominic Rimmer, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations at Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf).
The D-MAX 250 turbodiesel engine produces 100kW of power and 320Nm of torque, with claimed fuel consumption of 8.1l/100km for the automatic models. Outputs of the 3.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel are 130kW and 380Nm.
As with the five-speed manual derivatives, the D-Max 250 auto's towing capacity is 2,100kg for a braked trailer and the load capacity is just over one ton.
Hi-Ride is Isuzu’s entry-level spec with basic and durable trim finishes and 16-inch steel rims in line with its workhorse role.
LE is the mid-range offering with the addition of front fog lamps with chrome bezels, colour-coded mirrors and door handles, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
X-Rider is the top spec in the D-Max 250 line-up with a cosmetic package that adds striking black exterior finishes, projector-style headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and diamond-cut two-tone 18-inch alloys for a more aggressive look. Inside the cabin, the sporty X-Rider theme continues with contrasting red stitching, high-gloss black door trim, and black leather bucket seats.
Isuzu is gearing up its Port Elizabeth plant for the production of the new, seventh-generation D-Max. In a R1.2bn investment, the first units are set to roll of the production line in the second half of next year.
New automatic Isuzu D-Max models:
D-Max 250 Extended Cab Hi-Ride auto — R403,200
D-Max 250 Double Cab Hi-Ride auto — R435,300
D-Max 250 Double Cab LE auto — R459,000
D-Max 300 Double Cab Hi-Ride auto — R464,100
D-Max 250 Double Cab X-Rider auto — R474,700
Prices include a five-year/120,000km warranty and roadside assistance, and a five-year/90,000km service plan