Disabled woman relives rape ordeal

A partially blind and physically disabled woman has relived the horror of being raped by her neighbour.

The 46-year-old mother of four from Mokopane, Limpopo, who cannot be named to protect her identity, said her children were receiving threats from relatives of the alleged 28-year-old rapist who has since been arrested.

"They [relatives of alleged rapist] say the man who raped me is dying in prison and I must withdraw the charges against him. I want the world to know that if anything happens to my family the suspect's family should be held responsible," said the woman.

She said two of her children aged 16 and 14 have been told to tell her to withdraw the rape charges.

The woman recalled the night she was dragged from her kitchen to the bedroom and raped.

"I was with my two children on the night of January 29. My neighbour walked in as usual and sent my two children to buy him a cool drink at a nearby tuck shop," she explained.