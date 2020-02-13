LOL! What Zille, Malema and others should wear on the Sona red carpet

It’s a tradition: every year, we pick through the photographs of the state of the nation address (Sona) and, one by one, lambaste the performances of our local politicians — and not, as you might imagine, because they have yet again failed to deliver on the promises they made the year before.

No, our quarrel is with their gaudy gowns, shiny nylon suits and other pitiful garments our best and brightest elect to wear to the most fashion-centric political event on the calendar.

South Africa is a democracy, however, and this year it occurred to us that the power is in our hands: why not nudge our contentious leadership in the right direction? Here are some of the high-fashion runway looks we think a few prominent figures should wear to Sona.

To help you imagine the end result should they indulge our styling suggestions, we've mashed-up their photos with those of runway models.