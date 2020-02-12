Doing good as addictive as a caffeine hit
Charity supporters will tell you that for the cost of a cappuccino, you could save someone’s life – or at least, make it better for a month.
There are even tax incentives built in to encourage a spirit of ubuntu among those who have enough to go around and could comfortably share a small portion of it...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.