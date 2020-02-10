Zozibini Tunzi set to brighten up parliament

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is looking forward to rubbing shoulders with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

Tunzi will be the president's guest at the annual opening of parliament.

"I feel privileged to be invited to such an important South African event," Tunzi said.

As she touched down in her home town of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, she was reunited with her father Lungisa Tunzi, mother Philiswa Nadapu and sisters Yanga, Sibabalwe and Ayakha.

After receiving a rapturous welcome, Tunzi said she couldn't wait to taste her mother's umngqusho - a local delicacy of samp and beans.

She also said she can't wait to tuck into Nando's chicken as there's none in New York, which has been her home since she was crowned Miss Universe in December.

"I have missed my family so much. I miss the food, the music and our rich culture. There's something about home that you just can't find anywhere else in the world.

"While I have been in New York, I have longed for two things: sunshine and the voices of African people raised in song," said the beauty.