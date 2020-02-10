WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi: There’s no place like home, no place like SA

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is back home for the first time since bagging the coveted crown and the amount of excitement in the air is palpable, not only for Mzansi but for Zozi too.

The fabulous Miss Universe said that being back home was like a big breath of fresh air.

“There’s no place like home. No place like South Africa. I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”

The model, who won Miss SA in 2019 before relinquishing the title to wear her Miss Universe crown, reflected on the moment that literally changed her life.

“My life has changed drastically. I mean it was like a 360-degree switch literally between seconds. One moment I was Miss South Africa, next thing Steve (Harvey) is screaming out that South Africa is the next Miss Universe. From that moment everything changed. My life will literally never be the same again. It’s not even a year thing. It was also a change for South Africans, for Africans and the world celebrated that moment."

Zozi, whose social media following blew up into the million within days of being Miss Universe, has documented and shared her transition into her prestigious role on social media. It is also through the same platforms that she lets her people know just how much she missed them when she was in New York.