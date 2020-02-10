How Nambitha Ben-Mazwi prepared for schizophrenia role

Hailed night after night for delivering a convincing performance as the schizophrenic Shaqueesha in The Queen, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has revealed how she hibernated from social media and threw herself into the role.

As her character unfolds on the popular telenovela, Nambitha has kept her fans up to date with what it took to pull off such an intriguing performance.

She shared on Instagram recently that even though the episodes were shot last year, she found it difficult to bring herself to watch the storyline unfold.

“Last week’s scenes were difficult to watch,” Ben-Mazwi, who grew up in Port Elizabeth, said.

“I struggled last year when I shot this storyline, purely because I devote my all in how I prepare and completely throw myself into becoming [the character].”

Ben-Mazwi explained that for her to give a convincing performance she had to study the illness and engage with someone suffering from it.

“You can imagine the journey of becoming a paranoid schizophrenic.

“I went on social media hibernation and threw myself in.

“I studied the illness, spoke to someone suffering from it and realised that it all lies in the eyes.”