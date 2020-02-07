Bartlett bids ‘Rhythm City’ farewell

Seasoned actor Jamie Bartlett woke up with mixed feelings yesterday in anticipation of the viewing of the last episode of his journey as David Genaro on Rhythm City.

Bartlett bids farewell to the popular character he played for 13 years.

Like all the biggest crooks, Genaro, a character that pieced the whole of Rhythm City together, will go out in a dramatic way.

e.tv decided to celebrate Genaro’s journey yesterday by screening the exit episode.

Genaro will be taken out by the biggest thugs, Suffocate and Khulekani.

Show producer Harriet Gavshon said they had enjoyed working with Bartlett, who most of the time had had them on their feet because of his professionalism.

“He would completely rewrite the whole script. For 13 years, he would arrive at work before everyone else.

“He came first, even before security came in. He went about building this character of Genaro.

“He designed the tattoos that Genaro had.

“He designed his own wardrobe.”

Bartlett said he had enjoyed every minute of playing Genaro.

“I loved that he had a following all over Africa.

“I went to Kampala and kids were calling Genaro’s name.

“I woke up this morning with a feeling, it was kind of sad and beautiful at the same time.

“It was an overwhelming feeling.

“I sat there, I tried to internalise the feeling and I realised that I had collywobbles of joy, colly bubbles of anticipatory joy.

“The joy about what might have played out on that canvas for the final episode of my world, and my journey.” — SowetanLIVE