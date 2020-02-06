Simphiwe Dana back with new music

Simphiwe Dana is finally dropping new music tomorrow — for the first time in five years.

The Afro-soul singer gave the Sowetan a chance to listen to the first single, called Usikhonzile, from her new album.

The song will not leave you disappointed and it is a mid-tempo classic-in-the-making that oozes so much of Danas signature pizazz.

The masterful Dana showcases her dynamic vocal register that is both soothing, touching and vulnerable.

Switching between psychedelic and chanty verses, the song gets you in the groove.

While the wait has been long, the song serves as a great reminder why she was not going to release new music unless it was pristine.

“The song is about a fictional leader and what leaders should expect of themselves, how they should be servants of the people, how they should have empathy and love all of their subjects equally,” Dana said.

“The song has romantic connotations too; it’s a bit abstract in meaning.

“It showcases different layers of my voice and that I can write very well.

“The structure is amazing; it has underlying church elements to it and has a West African feel to it.

“The message is very poignant right now; the continent needs leaders who feel and love their people — their empathy is not conditional.”

It took Dana two years to record the song and she admitted that she was nervous about how the audience would receive her music comeback.

“I’m not sure if my fans are still out there waiting for me. I’m hoping to get new fans too. I’m nervous that I’e been gone for too long.

“I don’t think my fans will be surprised by me because I’m very versatile and diverse ... That’s how amazing it is.

“I guess those new ones might be surprised about things they didn’t know about me, especially with my creativity.”

Dana is planning to release her new album, Bamako, on March 27 — although she warned that the date might change.

She produced and composed the album, recording most of it in her studio.

“She did not want to rush releasing the record out of “fear of undercooking the album”. — SowetanLIVE