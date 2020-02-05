'It was my fault': Somizi takes the blame for Cassper's wedding outfit moemish

Somizi has hit back at claims that rapper Cassper Nyovest was “clout chasing” when he wore the wrong outfit to his and Mohale's white wedding, telling Mzansi he was to blame for the mishap.

Social media users were up in arms last week when the rapper failed to keep to the “all-white” theme at the much anticipated #Somhale nuptials.

After Cass was ridiculed and labelled an “attention-seeker”, his “uncle”, SomG, stepped in to set the record straight.

Somizi shared a video on Instagram this week saying he informally invited Cassper to the wedding and forgot to remind his event planners to let the rapper know the dress code.

“So, what happened was that I requested him to come and perform at the wedding over the phone. We were texting each other and talking over the phone.

“And when he agreed to perform I did not hand over the information to the wedding planners so that they could send the same information they sent to all the guests, like the theme and so forth. I was just communicating with him at the time ...”