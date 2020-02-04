Somizi explains why he unplugged his wedding guests: We wanted people to engage

When Mzansi found out Somizi and his hubby, Mohale, had asked wedding guests to leave their cellphones at the door, they weren't too happy. As it turns out, the guests weren't pleased either.

Somgaga shared that he and Mohale knew the “unplugged” part of their wedding would be unpopular with their celebrity guests, who share most of their lives on social media, but had just the thing to calm them down.

“When we decided to tell our wedding guests, via invites, that there will be no phones or cameras allowed beyond the venue gates, I'm sure most of them had a mini heart attack, thinking how they're gonna get through the day without their phones,” Somizi told fans on Instagram at the weekend.