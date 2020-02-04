'It took a lot out of me': Nambitha Ben-Mazwi on playing a schizophrenic
Fans of The Queen have applauded Nambitha Ben-Mazwi for helping to debunk stereotypes around mental illness through her character Shaq.
"Watching this week's episodes is such a mental trip. Portraying this role took a lot out of me. Wow. I love what I do. And the empathy I now have for those suffering with paranoid schizophrenia is on another level. I merely lived this for a few weeks," the actress shared.
In an earlier Instagram post, Nambitha said she appreciated the love and support she received from viewers and said her character was going to surprise them even more.
“What a ride it’s been thus far - and it has only just begun. Your feedback keeps blowing me away.
"This role was a challenge. Truly depicting the parameters of a paranoid schizophrenic has been an emotional ride - and watching it, even more hectic.”
The reaction has been phenomenal!
Thank you thank you thank you! Send love to ma ?❤️ I worked hard af pulling this off well. https://t.co/XVouenE1xR— Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) January 31, 2020
I’m sorry sis. I am just doing my job phenomenally well ? https://t.co/LOOfiawGEI— Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) January 31, 2020
She really is?????????❤❤❤ #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/5HBj0NzgoG— ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo?? (@TshegofatsoMph9) January 31, 2020
Good on you for showing young people that mental illness is real!