Sho Madjozi rocks Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are not the only ones who rocked Super Bowl LIV in Miami - Sho Madjozi also got a piece of the action.

While Shakira and Lopez became the first Latin artists to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, Madjozi flew the SA flag high too.

The Tsonga rapper performed at the BudX concert in South Beach, sharing the stage with the likes of The Black Eyed Peas and Halsey on Saturday, where she performed her hit tracks Dumi Hi Phone, Idhom, Wakanda Forever and John Cena.

"The entire world is looking at us for what is happening next, culturally, musically etc. It's so clear that Africa is leading the way trend-wise," Sho Madjozi said.

"The best part is that we are just being our authentic selves, being proud of our heritage and telling our stories."