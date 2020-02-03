Fresh ‘jabs’ rekindle beef between Drake and Kanye
We thought the Drake v Kanye beef was left in the fridge, clearly marked “2018 drama, do not open”, but it seems someone forgot to give ’Ye the message.
Two years after their feud split hip-hop, Kanye West has seemingly taken shots at his old rival, Canadian rapper Drake, on a leaked track.
It all appears to have been sparked by an interview Drake did in December, in which he said he respected Kanye, but things between them were a bit strained.
On an unreleased track which surfaced recently, West seemed to snub Drake, even dropping his location.
“He funny though. He gonna move the No 1 rapper four blocks down the street from me. You funny, God.”
Later in the song, West recalled a time when he saw a Drake lookalike and wanted to confront him.
“I seen a tall, light-skin dude with a beard and sh*t. I said, ‘That looks like Drake right there’.
“But he was, like, on a skateboard.
“I said, ‘I know that ain’t gonna be Drake on a skateboard’.
“I was, like, ‘man, I’m going go talk to him right now’.
“So I pulled and turned the car around.”
West took the world by surprise in December 2018 when, on social media, he snitched on Drake and warned him not to run up on him.
After several months of back-and-forths, West warmed his Twitter fingers in a nearly five-hour rant about Drake allegedly threatening him, using the wrong emojis and making fun of people with mental illness.
The matter was apparently resolved when Drake picked up the phone to talk to West. — TimesLIVE