Fresh ‘jabs’ rekindle beef between Drake and Kanye

We thought the Drake v Kanye beef was left in the fridge, clearly marked “2018 drama, do not open”, but it seems someone forgot to give ’Ye the message.

Two years after their feud split hip-hop, Kanye West has seemingly taken shots at his old rival, Canadian rapper Drake, on a leaked track.

It all appears to have been sparked by an interview Drake did in December, in which he said he respected Kanye, but things between them were a bit strained.

On an unreleased track which surfaced recently, West seemed to snub Drake, even dropping his location.

“He funny though. He gonna move the No 1 rapper four blocks down the street from me. You funny, God.”