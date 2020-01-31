HL
Leisure
GALLERY | Your week in pictures
By
Herald Reporter
-
31 January 2020
Tshidi Mphela, left, and Tebogo Jiyani look radiant at the 2020 SAPS National Excellence Awards held at the Boardwalk ICC on Sunday
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
Guests, from left, Vuyolwethu Gomono, Yoliswa Mendu, Siyamthanda Bilibana and Anele Douws, stun at the National Excellence Awards of the SAPS at the Boardwalk at the weekend
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
Zinhle Zullu, left, Yvonne Naicker, centre, and Annah Chiloane glam up for the SAPS National Excellence Awards on Sunday
Image:
TRADITIONAL STYLE
Tamryn Lamour, left, with Keena Lamour, 5, and Tracy Galloway have a giggle at the Newton Pre-Primary’s 60th birthday celebration at the school on Saturday
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
Ncedile Mgodeli, left, Khazimla Mgodeli, 5, and Lumka Mgodeli share a fun family moment at the Newton Pre-Primary School’s 60th birthday on Saturday
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
Lindelwa Sowazi, left, and Mandisa Twani attend the bi r t h d ay celebration for two residents turning 100 and 101, and hosted by
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
Nobahle Babase, left, and Sydney Patu share the birthday celebration for two Ward 21 residents turning 100 and 101 at Daku Hall in Kwazakhele on Tuesday
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
Phumza Buluta, left, and Zoliswa Styebi show their support for two Ward 21 residents turning 100 and 101 at a bash at Daku Hall in Kwazakhele on Tuesday
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
Sharing in the birthday celebrations of two elderly residents from Ward 21 at Daku Hall on Tuesday are Philasande Ndwayana, left, and Nombulelo Njoloza
Image:
EUGENE COETZEE
