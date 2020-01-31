Diamond encrusted rings, real crowns & all white glam - inside Somhale's white wedding

They promised that it would be a white wedding never to be forgotten, and they weren't joking!

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung celebrated their white wedding on Thursday and brought Mzansi to a standstill.

The Idols SA judge and his bae exchanged a set of diamond-encrusted rings set in an intricate design by local jeweller Nungu Diamonds. The rings were engraved with each other's name on it, and looked like something out of a royal wedding.