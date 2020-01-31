Diamond encrusted rings, real crowns & all white glam - inside Somhale's white wedding
They promised that it would be a white wedding never to be forgotten, and they weren't joking!
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung celebrated their white wedding on Thursday and brought Mzansi to a standstill.
The Idols SA judge and his bae exchanged a set of diamond-encrusted rings set in an intricate design by local jeweller Nungu Diamonds. The rings were engraved with each other's name on it, and looked like something out of a royal wedding.
View this post on Instagram
#SomhaleUnion @showmaxonline exclusively- That’s the only place you will witness the wedding This is the final piece of the puzzle... the final celebration of our union...it’s been an amazing journey, so many events, so many friends, so much family and so much love. Thank you all for joining in via our social media. I’m very happy to announce that in weeks to come, you’ll get to see the 4part special of #SomhaleUnion exclusively on @showmaxonline from 24 February ... ? @nungudiamonds u outdid yourselves ? @aust_malema
The breathtaking ceremony was attended by some of Mzansi's most famous faces, who were requested to not only wear red bottomed shoes but to also wear all-white.
“Celebrate yourself in wonder and appreciation of what love in its purest form has made possible,” part of the invite read.
Beauty queen and media mogul Basetsana Kumalo even pulled out her crown as first runner-up in the 1994 Miss World pageant for the occasion, coupling it with a beautiful white dress.
#Somhalewhitewedding ausi bassie looked amazing hle. pic.twitter.com/1zN4ruB6g6— phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) January 30, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Let’s go... siyashadisa... when the invite clearly stipulates: “White is the colour of perfection, purity and a symbol of wholeness and completion and for our wedding, we ask that you honour the colour and all it represents. Come dressed as you would to your own wedding, celebrate yourself in wonder and appreciation of what love in its most purest form has made possible.” . We honour and respect the dress code. ? #somhalewhitewedding
Fans flooded social media hoping to catch a glimpse of the big day but will have to wait until a four-part special of the wedding hits Showmax from February 24.
Luckily guests including Minnie Dlamini, Mam'Mkhize, Norma Gigaba, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Shimza, Lerato Sengadi, Thando Thabethe, Ayanda Thabethe and Khanyi Mbau posted snaps of their outfits for the big day.
#Somhaleunion @showmaxonline exclusively - That’s the only place you will witness the wedding.— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 31, 2020
Yesterday was the final piece to the puzzle , the final step to the #Somhale love story to their ever lasting journey of live it’s been an amazing chapter. February 24th ITS ON!!! pic.twitter.com/nZjeWgnzan
#Somhalewhitewedding#SomhaleUnion— I STAN DjZinhle? (@FridahMnyakeni) January 30, 2020
Ndak'betha Minister Of Cuteness.??????
Faveeeee❤??@DJZinhle pic.twitter.com/cts8s14wi4
Occasion : #SomhaleUnion— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 30, 2020
Title : Favorite nephew who is always late
Mood: Didnt get the all white memo so Uncle Somgaga is gonna kill me mara se fikile.
Catch all the drama on exclusively on .@ShowmaxOnline on 24 Feburary. pic.twitter.com/fuitWSpzSJ
Muhle LoSisi ??? Her dress front from back ???? @ayandathabethe_ #Somhalewhitewedding ?? pic.twitter.com/kFNFvX9NqI— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) January 30, 2020
Shimza drenched in cream and white suit wear✌️?? @Shimza01 #SomhaleUnion #Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/dNaUAoiHVG— Squidward. (@ManuRams_) January 30, 2020
Sneak peak...watch #SomhaleUnion #Somhalewhitewedding only on @ShowmaxOnline ??? I’m wearing @OModutle hair: @thesanhair make up: Xola pic.twitter.com/4gAQ7SZMkD— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 30, 2020
Lerato Kganyago described the wedding as the most beautiful she had ever been to.
“I wept like a baby and had the time of my life! The decor, the food, the people. I can't wait for you guys to see it on TV,” she told fans.
Reflecting on the day, Somizi thanked all of his guests for attending and all those who watched on social media.
“This is the final piece of the puzzle ... the final celebration of our union ... it’s been an amazing journey, so many events, so many friends, so much family and so much love. Thank you all for joining in via our social media,” he wrote on Twitter.