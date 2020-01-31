Leisure

Diamond encrusted rings, real crowns & all white glam - inside Somhale's white wedding

By Kyle Zeeman - 31 January 2020
Somizi and Mohale's white wedding was breathtaking.
Somizi and Mohale's white wedding was breathtaking.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

They promised that it would be a white wedding never to be forgotten, and they weren't joking!

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung celebrated their white wedding on Thursday and brought Mzansi to a standstill.

The Idols SA judge and his bae exchanged a set of diamond-encrusted rings set in an intricate design by local jeweller Nungu Diamonds. The rings were engraved with each other's name on it, and looked like something out of a royal wedding.

The breathtaking ceremony was attended by some of Mzansi's most famous faces, who were requested to not only wear red bottomed shoes but to also wear all-white. 

“Celebrate yourself in wonder and appreciation of what love in its purest form has made possible,” part of the invite read.

Beauty queen and media mogul Basetsana Kumalo even pulled out her crown as first runner-up in the 1994 Miss World pageant for the occasion, coupling it with a beautiful white dress.

Fans flooded social media hoping to catch a glimpse of the big day but will have to wait until a four-part special of the wedding hits Showmax from February 24.

Luckily guests including Minnie Dlamini, Mam'Mkhize, Norma Gigaba, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Shimza, Lerato Sengadi, Thando Thabethe, Ayanda Thabethe and Khanyi Mbau posted snaps of their outfits for the big day.

View this post on Instagram

Mrs Jones ? #somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

View this post on Instagram

Mom and dad ❤️ #somhalewhitewedding ??

A post shared by King Dineo ???? (@dineomoloisane) on

View this post on Instagram

The Parents off to #somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Khaya Dladla (@khaya_dladla) on

Lerato Kganyago described the wedding as the most beautiful she had ever been to.

“I wept like a baby and had the time of my life! The decor, the food, the people. I can't wait for you guys to see it on TV,” she told fans.

Reflecting on the day, Somizi thanked all of his guests for attending and all those who watched on social media.

“This is the final piece of the puzzle ... the final celebration of our union ... it’s been an amazing journey, so many events, so many friends, so much family and so much love. Thank you all for joining in via our social media,” he wrote on Twitter.

Latest Videos

WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like

Most Read

X