Twitter divided over video of Patrice Motsepe telling Donald Trump 'Africa loves you'

“Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it's very important for America to do well. We want you to do well and the success of America is the success of the world.”

These were the words of billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe that have caused a stir on social media.

Motsepe was sitting among some of the world's most influential businessmen, including US President Donald Trump, at a dinner at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

In the viral video, Trump speaks glowingly of the businessmen at the table, and asks them to introduce themselves.

“Around the table tonight we have the greatest businessmen in the world, they are names that I know very well and faces that I know very well, usually from looking at business publications for many years,” he says, before turning to Motsepe and saying, “We'll start with you.”