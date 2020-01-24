Kelly Khumalo got new ink to cover 'wedding vow' to Chad da Don

Mzansi has somewhat accepted that Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don are really done ... mostly thanks to Chad and his steamy hot pics of his new girl, but that's not to say that Kelly hasn't moved on because she has, and has new ink to prove it.

The songstress got a talented tattoo artist to cover up that initial ring finger tattoo that was meant to be a symbol of her “wedding ring”, with a new tattoo of a feather.

She took to Instagram to let her fans know that her new ink symbolises her latest state of mind. Which is that everyone makes mistakes and what matters is learning, healing and then happily moving on.

“Mistakes are meant to be made as long as we learn from them, forgive ourselves, heal and move on like it never happened. Mmmm ... let’s see what 20plenty has for us,” she captioned the snap of her latest ink.

How awesome is her tattoo?